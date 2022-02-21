Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 9.47% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $861,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 724,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,441. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

