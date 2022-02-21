Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and $4.86 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.06948087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.07 or 1.00047817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.