Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,502 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable comprises about 4.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 169.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 600,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,971. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

