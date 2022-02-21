Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

MAXN traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 17,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,232. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.