Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.12. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

