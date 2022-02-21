Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 47,870 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Materialise worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.