Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,647 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 3.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,285. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

