Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Bank First worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank First by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank First by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank First by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank First by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.30 on Monday. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

