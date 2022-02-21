Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

