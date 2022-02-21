Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

