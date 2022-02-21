Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.