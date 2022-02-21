Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.
IVW opened at $72.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
