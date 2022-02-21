Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

IGIB stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

