Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $241.97 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average of $282.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

