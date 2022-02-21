Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $148.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

