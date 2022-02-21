Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.