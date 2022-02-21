Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $87,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of BAX opened at $82.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

