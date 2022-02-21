Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.