Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,663,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

