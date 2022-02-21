Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

