Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,115,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,874 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $574,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

