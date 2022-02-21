Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 553.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 60,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $391.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $291.60 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

