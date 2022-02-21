Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.20% of Northwest Natural worth $45,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

