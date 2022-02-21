Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novan stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

