Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.12. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 744.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NTR traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,985. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,037,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

