Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:NTR opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

