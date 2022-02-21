NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s 8th Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.72% of NVIDIA worth $3,694,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.42. The company had a trading volume of 76,125,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,084,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average of $253.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

