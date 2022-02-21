Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to announce $673.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Offerpad.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OPAD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.
OPAD traded down 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.05. 326,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.12. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.
Offerpad Company Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad (OPAD)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.