Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to announce $673.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Offerpad.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPAD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LL Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $6,664,000.

OPAD traded down 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.05. 326,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.12. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

