OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,141. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
