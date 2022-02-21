OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,141. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

