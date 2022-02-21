Ontology Price Hits $0.48 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $420.50 million and $79.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00189378 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00396226 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.