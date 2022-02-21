OpenOcean Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and $3.56 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,976.83 or 0.99593534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050337 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

