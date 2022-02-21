Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

