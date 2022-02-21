OptionRoom Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $587,261.31 and approximately $67,963.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

