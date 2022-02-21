Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.