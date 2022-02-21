Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCDX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.16. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $191,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

