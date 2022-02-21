Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

