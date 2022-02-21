Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,062 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.