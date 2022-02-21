Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,062 shares during the last quarter.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
