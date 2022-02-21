Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $38.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $40.50 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

