Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $115.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Owens Corning stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $3,070,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after buying an additional 139,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

