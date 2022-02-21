Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $127.00.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.13.

NYSE:PKG opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

