Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $127.00.
PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.13.
NYSE:PKG opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.
In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.