Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,550 shares of company stock worth $12,071,520. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,436,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

