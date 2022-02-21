Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Cut by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.24.

Shares of PANW traded down $16.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.17. 1,677,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,885. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.46 and its 200-day moving average is $494.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

