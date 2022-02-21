Pangolin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06931199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.87 or 0.99985825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,100,053 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.