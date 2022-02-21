Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 874,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,090. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

