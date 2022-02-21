Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.56.
In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 874,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,090. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.