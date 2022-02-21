Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Cut by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Shares of PH stock opened at $300.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $269.38 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

