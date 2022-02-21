Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.800-$18.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.03. The stock had a trading volume of 554,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.71. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $269.38 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

