PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.65. 28,157,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. PayPal has a 12 month low of $103.03 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

