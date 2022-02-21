Pendle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $793,298.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $22.74 million and $793,298.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.59 or 0.06968049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.81 or 0.99794470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.