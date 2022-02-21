Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,038. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

