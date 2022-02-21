Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Photronics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,775. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.